The Giant Oaks Garden Club will hold meet at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 6 at St. David’s Episcopal Church. The program will be designed around fall, caring for tools and plants. Bob Schroedner and T.J. Snead, representatives from Evey Hardware in Bethel Park, will present the program, “Getting Prepared for Winter.” For additional information, contact Judie at 412-303-0268.
The Claysville United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
