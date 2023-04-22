Individuals, families and organized groups are invited to participate in the Keep PA Beautiful – Great PA Clean Up on April 22 at Mingo Creek County Park or Cross Creek County Park. Join the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to noon to spruce up for spring in both parks. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. A grilled hot dog and a bottle of water will be provided to those participating after. The groups will meet at shelter 4 in Mingo Creek County Park and shelter 3 (Route 50 side) Cross Creek County Park. Dress appropriately for the weather and light hiking. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.
CHROME Federal Credit Union will host a free community shred event in the parking lot of the Meadowlands Branch, located at 440 Racetrack Road, on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Each attendee will receive a free starter plant. Local girl scouts from troop #71007 will make and hand out eco-friendly cleaning products. Please note this service is for the community, and we must limit businesses to three boxes of documents.
