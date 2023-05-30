A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Claysville Christian Church. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Take-out will be available. A love offering will be taken at the door.
The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, located at 501 Fayette Ave., will hold its annual blessing of the animals on June 3 at 10 a.m. on the church lawn. We will be collecting donations for Mon Valley Paws. Monetary or pet foods are accepted. For more information, call 724-929-7616.
