The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association meeting will be May 10 at 9:15 a.m. in-person at the Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock. Rev. Laura Blank will be the hostess.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held May 10, at 7:30 p.m., at Bethel Park Municipal Building, 5100 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on bitcoin. A 50/50 will be offered and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are being accepted for membership. For more information call 724-984-6611.