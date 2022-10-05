A Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m., in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, ham and eggs. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 7 and younger. Admission will be taken at the door.
A Fall Fish Fry will be held at St. Patrick Church of St. Oscar Romero Parish, 317 West Pike St., Canonsburg, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 28. Take-out orders for a fried fish sandwich, French fries and cole slaw will be available by calling 724-746-9778 or 724-745-6560. Cost for the fish dinner is $14. Fish sandwiches only are $10. Proceeds will benefit the Faith Formation classes of St. Oscar Romero Parish.
