The Chartiers-Houston Junior High chorus and High School concert choir will present a spring concert on May 24 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner in the Fellowship Hall on May 27 from 5-6 p.m. The meal will include ham, buttered potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free; donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau Street, Washington, will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon on June 4. Proceeds benefit sending children to summer camp. Tables are available for $25 with set up at 6 a.m. For more information, contact the church at 724-225-2110.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal building, 5100 West Library Ave. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on trade dollars. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
The South Hills Women’s Club will host a Picnic in the Park on June 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. The charitable fundraiser is being held at Scott Township Park Lodge in lieu of our yearly card/party game night, normally held at the Crowne Plaza. Raffle baskets, a wine basket, 50/50 and a $2 mystery grab bag raffle will be displayed. Proceeds will benefit Mainstay Life Services, whose mission is to provide lifelong, high-quality support services, ensuring that people with developmental disabilities lead fulfilling lives. Tickets are $20 per person. For questions or more information, call Joyce at 412-221-2713.