Monongahela Valley Hospital is holding a job fair today from noon to 4 p.m. in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. MVH is seeking EVS aides for the Environmental Department. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes for on-site interviews. Zoom interviews are available by request.
Descendants and friends of Adda May Ewing Berdine and Newton Arthur Berdine will hold their annual reunion at 1 p.m. July 18 at the large pavilion in South Franklin Township Park. Lunch will be served. Please bring a covered dish with some goodies to share and an item for the Chinese auction.