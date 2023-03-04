The Corner Cupboard Food Bank and the Bowlby Library have teamed up with the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Greene County to sponsor free gardening classes. There are six weekly classes to cover planning your garden through using your harvest. Classes at the food bank start March 7 and are from 1 to 3 p.m. Classes at Bowlby are Tuesday evenings starting March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cOVOeLjdt4R2UnQ to register.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. The order deadline is March 7. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on March 14 between 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St. Claysville.
