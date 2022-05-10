The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held May 18 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall 118 Church St., Brownsville from 11 a.m. to noon The food will be loaded directly into cars by volunteers, and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food. Anyone who is not registered and lives in the Brownsville area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food. Those who register on the day of the food bank are not guaranteed a box of food at the site and may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and address verification.
