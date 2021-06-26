Western Area Career & Technology Center will hold a gift basket raffle at 3 p.m. June 30. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in person at the LPN Building on WACTC’s campus, with exact change, or virtually through Venmo @Jamie-Prowitt and Cash App $jprowitt. The payment must include which basket is being bid on. The last day to purchase tickets is June 29.
The Good Neighbor Lunch free meal program held at St. Ann Church in Waynesburg will be resuming its dine-in seating July 5. Lunches are held Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Anyone in the community is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 724-627-7568.