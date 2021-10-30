Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is Nov 2. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Following the business meeting, club members and guests will be crafting with the Lumber Ladies, Gretchen and Kim, from Jefferson. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting. Members are reminded to bring toiletries for the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Greene County office and items for the HUGS & KISSES program. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 902, will be out on the streets in Houston Nov. 6 for “Poppy Roadblock.” As always, members will be accepting donations for these bright red flowers that are made by disabled veterans and all donations are used exclusively to assist and support our dear veterans. Wear a Poppy with pride as we honor and remember our nation’s heroes on Veteran’s Day.
Penn State Extension will offer an Equine Parasite Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Washington County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. Participants will learn about parasite life cycles, resistance to dewormers, and drug classes and management strategies. Participants can bring manure samples from their horses to the workshop to learn how to perform fecal egg counts and find out how many eggs their horse sheds. Instructors include Dr. Danielle Smarsh, Penn State equine extension specialist and assistant professor, and Brittani Kirkland, Penn State equine extension educator. Registration is required by Nov. 8 and the program costs $25 per person. Space is limited. To register, call 877-345-0691 or visit extension.psu.edu/equine-parasite-workshop. For more information, call 724-207-2005 or email Kirkland at bmk5819@psu.edu. For more information on Penn State Equine Team programs, visit https://extension.psu.edu/animals-and-livestock/equine.