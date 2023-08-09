Mon Valley Paws will host “yappy hour” on Aug. 14 at the Hilltop Fireman’s Club, 1545 Grand Blvd., Monessen, from 4 to 7 p.m. Leashed and friendly pets welcome. All patrons donating food or supplies will receive a ticket for a prize. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.
A Specialty Sale will be held at Church of the Atonement, 618 Washington Ave., Carnegie, Aug. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring designer suits, dresses, skirts, size 4, 6, 8, 10; many are petite. Designer and exotic shoes and purses will be available. Many items have never been worn with price tags still attached. For more information, call Joyce at 412-276-0366.
