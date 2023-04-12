Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will hold its free, monthly, community luncheon on Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a baked steak dinner in the community center 4-6 p.m. April 14. The suggested donation is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Take out is available. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, pickled beets, glazed carrots, applesauce, green beans, dinner roll beverage and dessert.
The city of Washington fire and public safety departments will host a bicycle safety fair at the seventh ward park, 400 Donnan Ave., Washington, on April 15 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be safety demonstrations and displays, free helmets while supplies last, helmet fittings, bike safety checks and maintenance demonstrations, a bike rally and more.
The United Way of Washington County is currently accepting applications for the new Veterans United Fund, with recognition to Range Resources for its commitment to veterans with a $50,000 donation allowing to initiate this fund that begins with a one-year funding period from July 1 to June 30, 2024. The Veterans United Fund is proud to support 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that assist veterans in three focus areas: education, financial stability and health. The program or project must demonstrate that it actively serves the U.S. military veteran community within the UWWC’s 38-zip code area. Visit unitedwaywashco.org/veterans for more information and to apply. The application deadline is Friday, April 21, by 3 p.m.
