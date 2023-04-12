Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will hold its free, monthly, community luncheon on Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a baked steak dinner in the community center 4-6 p.m. April 14. The suggested donation is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Take out is available. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, pickled beets, glazed carrots, applesauce, green beans, dinner roll beverage and dessert.

