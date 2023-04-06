Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will hold its free, monthly, community luncheon on Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The city of Washington fire and public safety departments will host a bicycle safety fair at the seventh ward park, 400 Donnan Ave., Washington, on April 15 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be safety demonstrations and displays, free helmets while supplies last, helmet fittings, bike safety checks and maintenance demonstrations, a bike rally and more.
