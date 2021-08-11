At this year’s county fair, Washington County History and Landmarks will highlight historic barns at its daily open house at the Washington County Fair from 12 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14-21 at the stone John White House. A special photographic panel “A Builder and His Barns,” features Amos Knestrick (1832-1922) and four of the barns he constructed in the county in the 1880s. A large three-panel display of three dozen barns will seek information from visitors to help identify the structures’ locations and history. Other participants during the week will be mater gardeners and Genealogy Society of Southwestern Pa. For additional information, email Sandy Mansmann at s_mann41@hotmail.com.
Pennsylvania CareerLink Washington County will be holding a "Join the Workforce in PA" event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 90 W. Chestnut St., Suite 150LL, Washington. For more information, call 724-223-4500 or email paclwash@washingtongreene.org.
A bike swap will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Cedar Grove Park in Avella. There is no fee to participate. Free bike helmets will be provided, as supplies last. A UPMC Home Safety Van and touch a truck will be available in addition to concession stands. the even will be held rain or shine.
The 85th annual George B. and Nancy Ewing Clutter family reunion scheduled for Aug. 15 at Buffalo Township Building is canceled. Questions may be directed to Debbie Thomas at 724-255-7828 or email deblbthomas@gmail.com.