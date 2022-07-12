An oldies dance, sponsored by the CTVFC, will be held at the Carroll Township Social Center July 23 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased early for $10. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. For tickets and more info, call 724-379-5050 or email carrollt.vfd@comcast.net.
St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church at 176 Cross Creek Road, Avella, will be hosting its third annual auto show on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a coloring contest, a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction. Prizes will be given to the best of the show and the top five people’s choices. The first 100 vehicles will receive dash plaques. Food will be for sale at this event. Contact St.JohnsByzantineCatholicChurch@gmail.com or message 724-678-5701 for more information.