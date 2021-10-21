The Meadowlands Food Pantry will hold a monthly state food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at St. Oscar Romero Parish Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadowlands.
St. Paul Baptist Church will host it monthly drive-up food distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 23 at the church. Pre-registration for this event is required. The pre-register, call the church at 724-379-5838 or email stpauldonora@mail.com . Participants should leave their name, telephone number and anticipated time to enter the distribution line. For those who have been a part of the drive-up distribution and have no change to their time or contact information there is no need to call. Participants can also pick up for three other individuals by including their names and contact number when calling. Reservation are now open and will remain open until 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
The St. Paul Baptist Church in Donora will celebrate its 105th anniversary and the ninth Pastoral Anniversary of Reverend Lee A. Haney and First Lady Brenda Haney at 10 a.m. Oct. 24. All are invited to attend.
Fairhill Manor Christian Church will hold a “Trunk or Treat” from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Children should wear costumes to enjoy a safe and fun way to trick or treat. The trunks of cars will be decorated in festive displays, and candy, cookies and hot chocolate will be handed out. The church will also host a fellowship event from 2 to 3 p.m. Come join the fellowship and fun on Oct. 24 in the parking lot of Fairhill Manor Christian Church located at 351 Montgomery Ave. Admission to the event is free.