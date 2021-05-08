Claysville Christian Church will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. May 15. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Take-out will be available, and a love offering will be accepted at the door.
Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 44 Pennsylvania Ave. in Monessen will hold its annual Car Motorcycle and Truck show from 12 to 4 p.m. May 22. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles . Participants to pick top three trophy winners. Personalized photos of each vehicle and a commemorative gift will be available, in addition to raffles, a DJ, food, door prizes and basket auctions. The cost to attend is $10 per vehicle.