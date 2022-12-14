St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 South McKean Ave., Donora, will host a drive-up food distribution on Friday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those new to the distribution must pre-register by calling 724-379-5838 or emailing stpauldonora@mail.com and leaving a full name, contact number and number of persons in the household. Registrations must be done no later than Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The distribution will include 40 pounds of pre-packed boxes/bags of food. Drivers may continue to pick up for 3 additional families by proving their names and contact information.
Circle of Faith will hold its annual free Christmas concert on Dec 17 at 7 p.m. at New Hope Church, Cortez Drive, Washington.
