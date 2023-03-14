The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be March 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, from 11 a.m. through noon. Volunteers will load the food directly into your car, and participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food. Anyone not registered and who lives in the Brownville Area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food. Those who register on the day of the food bank are not guaranteed a box of food at the site and may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day must bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and address verification.
Cabin Fever Escape is a spring gardening seminar on March 18 sponsored by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Greene County. We will discuss what to do when the Spotted Lanternfly comes to Greene County, pollinators other than bees and growing garlic. The seminar will be held in the 4-H building at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with speakers from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be refreshments, door prizes and a silent auction. The cost is $10. To pre-register, visit extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-seminar or call 1-877-345-0691. Walk-ins welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.