The third and final genealogy program in a series presented at Citizens Library will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 22. “Step Away From the Computer” is the title of Donna Edwards-Jordan’s talk on how people can find their ancestors. She will talk about how much information is found in places other than the internet. Taking a family history field trip to courthouses and historical societies or even visiting a town or country where ancestors once lived can prove beneficial. Edwards-Jordan has previously mentioned the extensive historical data that can be found at Citizens Library for those attempting to put together their family tree. Friends of Citizens Library is presenting her talk in conjunction with the library.
Donora Public Library will sponsor its first bingo Oct. 23. The doors will open at noon; bingo will start at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $15 and benefits the library. Raffles, door prizes and food will be available for sale. The library is located at 510 Meldon Ave.
