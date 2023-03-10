Penn State Extension will offer a webinar on the Inflation Reduction Act Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit on March 16 at noon. The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Visit bit.ly/energyMarch2023 to register. Registered participants will receive a recording. Extension educators will provide information on what improvements may qualify. An electric bill will be reviewed to determine what the different numbers and charges mean. An electrical contractor will also be available to give general advice and answer questions about upgrading electrical components. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph Conklin at juc50@psu.edu.
State Rep. Andrew Kuzma will host a hard-to-read license plate event at the Monongahela Aquatorium, 200 Railroad Street March 18 from 1-3 p.m. Those with a blistered, peeling or discolored plate can come and fill out the required PennDOT form MV-44 at no cost. An officer will be available to assist. Automobiles only.
