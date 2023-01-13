The Golden Triangle Decorative Painters’ next meeting will be on Jan. 15 at the Finleyville IOOF Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville, PA. Doors open at 9 a.m., and participants will celebrate Founders Day and paint totes and walker bags to be donated to the Veterans Affairs Hospital. The group is also collecting items for the Animal Friends shelter project. Plans are underway for the annual basket luncheon April 16. The group will again sponsor a painting retreat in October at the Crestfield Camping and Conference Center. Members and friends are welcome. For more information, call Cindie at 724-222-7449.
Chartiers Township Seniors, along with Metro Tours, have scheduled a one-day bus tour April 25 to Lancaster to see “Moses” at the Sight and Sound Theater. The cost is $245 and is due Jan. 31. Aug. 24-27 is a trip to Nashville. The deposit is due Feb. 28. Please contact Linda Caputo at 724-263-4369 for additional information on these trips.
