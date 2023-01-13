Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.