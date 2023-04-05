The Washington Hospital auxiliary will host Robert’s shoe sale with all your favorite fashion brands for scrubs, accessories and shoes on April 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 7, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community room. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. Free parking for 70 minutes.
Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) will assist residents of the 48th Legislative District with completing their property tax/rent rebate forms for two days in April at the Donora Public Library, 510 Meldon Ave. Staff will be available April 10 and April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the library at 724-379-7940. Applicants should bring their 2022 proof of income and paid property tax receipts for homeowners or a completed rent certification from their landlord for renters to quickly and accurately complete the form. This program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and those 18 or older with disabilities. Eligible participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their rent and/or property taxes paid in 2022. If unable to attend either of these scheduled events, please call O’Neal’s office at 724-223-4541 to schedule an appointment at his Washington district office.
