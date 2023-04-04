LeMoyne Community Center and Neighbor2Neighbor will host “A Community Easter EggStravaganza” on April 8 at 2 p.m., featuring crafts, snacks, free Easter baskets and “empty tomb” egg hunts for children aged 0-12. This event is open to everyone in the community.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. April 11 at Sarris Library in Canonsburg.
