Washington PA CareerLink, 90 W. Chestnut Street, Washington, will host Spherion for a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28. Spherion will collect resumes and conduct interviews on the spot. Spherion has 40 opportunities for warehouse picker/packers, print press operators and various assembly positions. Applicants should bring their resumes and interview on the spot. For more information, email jburt@swtraining.org.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is holding a Nursing Recruitment and Networking eventfrom 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center.