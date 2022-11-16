There will be a support group for those close to someone with a substance abuse disorder held at Cecil Township Municipal Building, Generations Room, 3599 Millers Run Road, Cecil., Nov. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Connect with others and find support. There will also be someone in recovery available to offer insight.
Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department will host an oldies dance at the Carroll Township Social Center on Nov. 19 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased early for $10. For tickets and more info, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.
The Laboure Ladies Guild of St. Catherine Laboure Parish will hold its annual “Joy of Christmas” craft show on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Louise de Marillac School and LeGras Parish Center, 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair. There will be 115 artists and crafters, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. An admission fee of $2 includes one ticket for the Chinese auction. Due to the order of the USC Fire Marshall, strollers are not permitted in the show.
The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, at 539 Cedar Creek in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611. rostraversca.org.1
