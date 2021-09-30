State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, will host a flu shot clinic in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, 1483 Jefferson Road in Jefferson Township. To pre-register for the clinic, call 724-627-8683. Attendees are asked to bring their Medicare or other insurance card and a face covering.
Richeyville Volunteer Fire Company will host its second annual Ladies Night Out at 6 p.m. Oct. 2. A $25 ticket includes free food and drinks. A raffle is held every 15 minutes. Tickets are still available. For information, visit the fire company’s Facebook page or call 724-632-6390.
Save a Horse will host its annual open house at 10 a.m. Oct. 3. The cost to attend the event is $15 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under. All proceeds benefit the horses. For more information, call 724-499-5709 or email saveahorse@windstream.net.
Martha Washington Garden Club will host a free Small Standard Flower Show “Be Positive” from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Washington Crown Center. This show features horticulture and design classes focusing on all the positive attributes the community used to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.The garden club is looking to pay homage to the little pollinators who exemplify these same attributes: honey bees.
State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, will host a Seniors for Safe Driving event for seniors living in the 48th Legislative District from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Rock, 2203 W. Pike St., Houston. Participants will learn about current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate their vehicle safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. This is classroom instruction only. No on-the-road driving or classroom testing will occur. The cost to attend is $16 and is payable to Seniors for Safe Driving. This cost includes lunch. Participants receive a 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years. To register, call 1-800-559-4880 or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com. The 48th Legislative District in Washington County includes the city of Washington; Chartiers, North Franklin, North Strabane and South Strabane townships; and Canonsburg, East Washington and Houston boroughs.