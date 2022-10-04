The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will meet at St. Hilary Church Social Hall Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4. and 11. Members will working on Sally House Quilts, and on Oct., plush toys. The board will meet at 1.m. Oct. 25, with the members’ meeting starting at 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested in sewing and quilting is welcome.
Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, Route 166/200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, will host a rummage and bake sale on Oct. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donated items may be dropped off at the church by calling 724-785-3080 during office hours (8:30 a.m. to noon) to schedule a drop off time. Lunch and baked items will be available.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. DVSSP Director of Prevention Alexandra Brooks and DVSSP Male Engagement and Prevention Specialist Alex Reagle will present a program called “Helping Carmichaels THRIVE!” All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. Club members are also reminded to bring items for the troops as well as items for the veterans’ mommy and me bags. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
The Houston Pumpkin Festival will be held on Oct. 7, 8, and 9. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at the American Legion Post #902 Picnic Grounds in Houston. The festival features over 150 food and craft vendors, music and entertainment, children’s activities, a parade on Saturday and contests. Admission to the festival is free. Proceeds from the event benefit the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, visit houstonpumpkinfestival.net/.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Sarris Public Library, Canonsburg.
