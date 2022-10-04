The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will meet at St. Hilary Church Social Hall Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4. and 11. Members will working on Sally House Quilts, and on Oct., plush toys. The board will meet at 1.m. Oct. 25, with the members’ meeting starting at 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested in sewing and quilting is welcome.

Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, Route 166/200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, will host a rummage and bake sale on Oct. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donated items may be dropped off at the church by calling 724-785-3080 during office hours (8:30 a.m. to noon) to schedule a drop off time. Lunch and baked items will be available.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In