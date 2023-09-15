The next meeting of the Golden Triangle Decorative Painters will be Sept. 17 at the Finleyville I.O.O.F. Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville. Rosemary Habers will be teaching an acrylic class titled “salsa mat.” The class will start at 8:30 a.m. The luncheon theme is Italian; members are asked to bring their favorite dish. A painting retreat with various classes will be held Oct. 5-8 at the Crestfield Camp and Conference Center. Registration for the retreat can be made at the meeting. To view classes and for more information, go to GTDP.org or call Laura at 724-859-8206.
The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or email rostraversportsmen@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.