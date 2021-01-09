MidAtlantic Farm Credit is hosting a webinar series in January and February on farm transition planning with PA Farm Link and AgChoice Farm Credit. The series will take place over the following dates: Introduction to Creating a Succession Plan, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 11; Analyzing your Financial Position for Creating a Succession Plan, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 25; Communicating with your Family about Transitioning the Farm, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 8; Questions about Legal Implications around Transitioning the Farm, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 22. To register for the webinar series, visit mafc.com/event/webinar-transition-planning.
The Rostraver Sportsmen located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon will hold their monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
The Government Agency Coordination Office at California University of Pennsylvania is sponsoring a free webinar, “Upcoming 2021 Projects at ALCOSAN,” 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 21. The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority will be improving and expanding its physical plant and local infrastructure, providing more than $2 billion in contract opportunities in the region. ALCOSAN officials Kimberly Kennedy, director of engineering and construction, and Michael Lichte, manager of planning, regional conveyance, will discuss upcoming engineering, construction and conveyance improvement projects and answer questions about how to work with the authority. Registration is required to join the webinar. To register, visit calu.edu/gaco or email Tracy Julian at julian@calu.edu.