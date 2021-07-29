Washington School District will get an up-close look at the Prexies’ new football uniforms during Prexie Community Night from 5 to 9 p.m. July 30 in the high school parking lot. The new uniforms will be unveiled at 6 p.m. There will be a variety of games and activities including a dunk tank with special “dunkees” for the community to enjoy, and a chance to go home with some additional cash from the 50/50 raffle. Families can make a night of it with numerous food vendors who will be on hand, including Zoup, Chick-Fil-A, Lindsey the Baker, Frost Fairy, Hometown Hotdogs, Dos Bros Taco Shack, Eric Miller, Sarris, and Crazy Horse.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray chapter meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant in Canonsburg. August meetings are Aug. 4th and Aug. 18. For more information, call chapter representative Diane Fehl at 412-341-7788, ext. 110. The Washington chapter meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m., at Panera Bread, Trinity Point Drive, Washington. August meetings are Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slomiany, at 724-986-6739. Virtual chapter meetings are held on Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. August meetings are Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association, 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod – WELS, located at 820 Plummer School Road in West Newton will celebrate its 50th Anniversary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 12 to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP your intentions for the catered meal by calling 724-872-9710 or emailing mckrentz@yahoo.com.
For those interested in becoming a Penn State Extension Master Gardener in Greene County, call the Penn State Extension office at 724-627-3745 or email Cheryl Brendel at ckb5569@psu.edu. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 3.