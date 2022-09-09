The Rostraver Sportsmen Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
Do you make crafts or specialty items and need an opportunity to display and sell your items locally? The Ladies Aid of Fourth Presbyterian Church, 1000 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is seeking craft vendors to participate in their annual Fall Craft Show on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s family center building next to the church. Vendor tablespace is available for $15 per table, and each vendor is asked to donate an item valued at $15 for the end-of-the-day raffle. The event is free to the public, and lunch items will also be available for purchase. For information on being a vendor, contact the church office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at 724-503-4687 or Gina Baldwin at 724-328-9544.
