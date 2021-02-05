Washington County Prayer Breakfast and Men of Honor Ministries will hold an event for men called “Discovering God’s Treasure: The Body of Christ at 7 to 8 a.m. today. The event will continue each Friday moving forward. The event will be held at The Table Coffee Shop, upper level, at 21, East Chestnut Street, Washington. For more information, visit 724-255-3843.
An unguided luminary night walk on a portion of the paved walking trail in Mingo Creek County Park will be held at 7 p.m. today. The trail will be glowing with luminaries for this after-dark stroll in the park. Participants are invited to stop by Shelter 4 to enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate around a campfire following the walk. The February night walk will begin at Shelter 4 in Mingo Creek County Park. There is no fee for this program. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling Washington County Parks & Recreation Office at 724-228-6867.