Claysville Christian Church will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Take-out will be available. A love offering will be taken at the door.
Online registration is now open for the Bradford House Museum’s Poster Contests, open to all middle and high school students in Washington, Greene, Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, on a topic of Western Pennsylvania history, 1750 – 1850. Students are required to construct a presentation on a standard size tri-fold display board, register online during January and February and deliver the project to the Bradford House by March 1. For the registration form, complete rules, hints for developing a project and a list of possible topics, visit www.bradfordhouse.org and look under the education tab. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five entries in each division: middle school, grades 5-8, and high school, grades 9-12. Winning projects will be displayed at the Symposium on 18th Century Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania, An Evening with the Marquis de Lafayette, on March 25 at Washington & Jefferson College.