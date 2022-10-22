Due to Election Day, AFSCME Retirees Local 8402 will meet Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at Sarris Public Library, Canonsburg.
The South Hills Coin Club’s monthly meeting will be held on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park municipal building, 5100 W. Library Ave. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on certifying coins. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes will be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
