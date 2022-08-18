Vegas comes to the Canonsburg Senior Center, 30 E. Pike Street, on August 27. Doors open at 4 p.m. Play blackjack, roulette, poker and craps from Talent Network and also slot machines. King Tutt, small games, Chinese auction, 50/50 and drawings every half hour. A photo opportunity with an Elvis impersonator will also be available. The grand prize is a$500 Amazon gift card. $25 tickets are available by calling 724-745-5443 and at the door. No one under 21 will be admitted. Proceeds will benefit Canonsburg Senior Center.
