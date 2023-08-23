Lori’s gourmet cookies, cakes and cupcakes will be sold by the Washington Hospital Auxiliary at the hospital on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will be held in the hospital’s upper lobby. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Free parking for 70 minutes will be available.
First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg hosts a free community spaghetti dinner on the third Friday of each month. The next dinner will be held on Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., with takeout available until 5:30 p.m. in the social hall at 161 W. Pike St., Canonsburg.
