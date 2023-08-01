Trinity High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion at Lone Pine Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. For more information, call Gina Johnston at 724-344-8089. Deadline to reserve is Aug. 5.
All month at Felicia’s Restaurant, 450 Schoonmaker Ave. in Monessen, will benefit Mon Valley Paws. The cost is $14 per meal, with $7 per meal to Mon Valley Paws. Call Randy at 724-493-8305 for tickets. Every Thursday during August will be a yappy hour at Dawg’s Sports Bar and Grill, 110 Sara Way, Belle Vernon. Mon Valley Paws will receive 10% of the sale. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.
Fourth Presbyterian Church, 1000 Jefferson Ave., Washington, will host a community yard sale on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church will offer a table, parking and promotion for $15. To reserve a table, call the church at 724-503-4687. Space is limited. Only 15 six-foot tables are available to rent. The Ladies Aid is sponsoring the event and will be on hand to sell hot dogs in buns with all the condiments, macaroni salad, baked beans, water or pop for a full meal price of $7. Individual items will be $2 each. There will also be a bake sale with various items and prices. All proceeds will benefit the Ladies Aid and church.
The Epiphany Festival car show will be held on Aug. 5 from noon until 4 p.m. at 44 Pennsylvania Blvd., Monessen. Each entry is $10; participants pick the top three trophy winners. A personalized photo of your vehicle with a commercial gift will be provided. The Pittsburgh Bel Airs will perform. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.
Descendants of Harry Austin Locy and Grace Closser Locy will hold their family reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Prosperity Park. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, wrapped white elephant gift and a Chinese auction gift. Meat, buns, beverages and paper products will be provided.
