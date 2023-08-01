Trinity High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion at Lone Pine Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. For more information, call Gina Johnston at 724-344-8089. Deadline to reserve is Aug. 5.

All month at Felicia’s Restaurant, 450 Schoonmaker Ave. in Monessen, will benefit Mon Valley Paws. The cost is $14 per meal, with $7 per meal to Mon Valley Paws. Call Randy at 724-493-8305 for tickets. Every Thursday during August will be a yappy hour at Dawg’s Sports Bar and Grill, 110 Sara Way, Belle Vernon. Mon Valley Paws will receive 10% of the sale. Call 724-493-8305 for more information.

