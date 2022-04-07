The Rostraver Sportsmen Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information call 724-984-6611.
An oldies dance will be sponsored by CTVFC at Carroll Township Social Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, with DJ Ralph Trilli. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets cost $15 at the door or $10 if pre-purchased. For tickets and more information, call 724-379-5050 or email carrollt.vfd@comcast.net.