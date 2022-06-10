The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW Post 1409 – Black Diamond, 793 E. Main St, Monongahela, at 7 p.m. June 10. Upcoming events and activities scheduled for the year will be discussed. All interested parties are welcome.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. on June 14 at Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg. An election will be held.
Western Center reunion will be held starting at 11 a.m. June 18 at the stone pavilion in Washington Park. This will be the 20th and final reunion. A catered buffet lunch will be served at noon. Please bring your own beverages. This is an adult picnic, with each employee permitted to bring one adult guest.
Washington County high school students interested in applying to a collegiate music school after graduation can attend the free 2022 college fair June 18. The two-hour event starts at 10 a.m. in the Rochester Area High School gymnasium, 540 Reno Street, Rochester. This is an opportunity to meet with music representatives from five leading institutions – Duquesne and Carnegie Mellon universities and Geneva, Grove City and Westminster colleges. The fair is sponsored by Rochester Area School District and Beaver Valley Choral Society in conjunction with the 2022 Summer Choral and Instrumental Academy. Reservations are not required, but arriving early is suggested due to the anticipated large number of students and parents.