The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. Pittsburgh Area Judges Council flower show judge Carol Mack will conduct a demonstration of the design elements for use in the upcoming flower show. A light lunch and short business meeting will begin at noon.
Crossroads Ministries will host a family movie night outside on the lawn on a 30-foot screen featuring the movie “Family Camp!” on June 23. This event is free. S $1 concession stand will be available, as well as games beginning at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk. Bring a camping chair, lawn chair or blankets. Crossroads Ministries is located at 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville Please register for this free event at crsmin.com.
