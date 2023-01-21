There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church (533 Royal Road, Smock) on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
There will be a Blood Drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville (512 Second Street, Brownsville) on Jan. 24 from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule your appointment today at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
