Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is June 5. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The Waychoff reunion for descendants of Marion and Jesse Waychoff will begin at 1 p.m. July 10 at Billy Bell Park, Washington. Bring a covered dish or dessert and wrapped item for a white elephant sale. Tableware will be provided. For information, call Wayne Waychoff at 724-986-0830.
Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, will be hosting vacation bible school from July 11-15 from 6-8 p.m. Please call 412-389-3254 for additional information, or register on Facebook at facebook.com/pigeoncreek.
The 67th annual Staffen reunion will be July 16 at Cedar Creek Park, pavilion 2. Lunch will be at 1 p.m., prompt. For more information, call 412-302-8359.