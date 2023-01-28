The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. Club members will participate in a mosaic class from the Pittsburgh Glass Center with facilitator DVSSP Director of Prevention Alexandra Brooks. Club members are also reminded to bring Valentines for the veterans hospital project. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
The South Hills Coin Club will hold its 63rd-anniversary coin show Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel-Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Rd. in Bethel Park, directly across from the South Hills Village. More than 40 dealers will be there. Free parking and free admission. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
