The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 12 p.m. Feb. 15 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington, PA 15301. Participants should enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. The program will be presented by one of the club’s members who will share secrets of how to grow mushrooms. A light lunch and drinks will be available.
First United Methodist Church of Washington at College and Beau streets, Washington, will hold a “Pancake Day” dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. March 1. Tickets will not be required or sold, but those attending are free to donate to the Church Building Service Fund.