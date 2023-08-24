The food bank at The First Christian Church (512 Second St., Brownsville) is on Aug. 26 from 9-11 a.m. Please use the lower-level rear door.
The Washington High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on Aug. 26 at the Elks in Washington and is searching for the following class members: Mike Preston Amos, Sam Angott, Mark Bales, Diane Barrett, Jerry Bennett, Doris Bridges, Tonita Clutter, Cindy Dyson, Nancy Lee Ellis, Robert Foster, Susan Lee Gibson, Elizabeth McKearney, Debbie Logsdon, Eugene Parise, Patricia Parker, Leon Patchin, Ruth Sayre, Debra Shultz, Jim Staley and Paul White. Please contact Jo Ann Van Briggle at 724-228-7999.
