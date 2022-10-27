The Literacy Council of Southwestern PA is looking for volunteer tutors and classroom aides for adult education and English as a Second Language classes. Volunteers for both classes are asked to give a minimum of three hours per week. Zoom, face-to-face and hybrid options are available. For more information, email lauren@lcswpa.org or call 724-228-6188.
A Community dinner will be held at Rogersville United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will include ham and beans, chili, cornbread, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free, and donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Call 724-833-3845 for additional information.
