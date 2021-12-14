The St. Paul Baptist Church Hope Ministries, 49 South McKean Ave., Donora will again host its monthly drive-up food distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 18 at the church site. Pre-registration for this event is required and can be done by by calling 724-379-5838 or emailing stpauldonora@gmail.com or and leaving your name, contact number and your anticipated time for entering the distribution line. If you have been a consistent participant in the distributions and have no changes in your status you will not have to pre-register. Participants can also pick up for three additional families/ individuals by using the contact information previously provided and giving their names. Reservations are now open and will remain open until 5 p.m. Dec. 17.
The film, “Christmas with The Chosen” is being shown at Riverview Baptist Church, Main Street, New Eagle, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The church is not receiving any compensation for the showing. Tickets are $11 and must be purchased before coming to the showing. Tickets must be purchased at https://faithcontentnetwork.brushfire.com/thechosen/521451