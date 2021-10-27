Fairall United Methodist Church will hold its Buckwheat/Pancake & Sausage Supper at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. The menu will include all you can eat buckwheat cakes, regular pancakes, whole hog sausage, applesauce and a beverage. Donations will be accepted. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call-in and take-out orders will be available. For more information, call 724-710-2500.
Mingo Presbyterian Church, 561 Mingo Church Road, Finleyville, will host an Election Day spaghetti dinner from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The event will be for takeout dinners only. All dinners cost $10 and include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread and dessert. To make an order over the phone on Nov. 2, call 724-348-5278.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter meets at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 at King’s Family Restaurant, 580 McClelland Road, Canonsburg. For more information, call chapter representatives Donna Spina or Nina McKinight at 724-228-7724. The Washington Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 24 at Panera Bread, 108 Trinity Drive Washington. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. The All Virtual Chapter will hold its regular meetings via Zoom at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
Canon-McMillan Class of 1961 will hold its reunion Nov. 6 at Valley Brook Country Club. The class has held a reunion every five years since graduation. For more information, call Gerry Zaccone Graziotto at 724-941-3455.